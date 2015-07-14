Nuevo Asesor Eclesiastico

Nuestro buen Dios nos ha regalado la bendicion de contar con un nuevo Asesor Ecleciastico, el Rev. Donald J. Planty.

Father Donald J. Planty Jr. is pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Arlington.

He was born Oct. 3, 1966, in Albuquerque, N.M., the son of Donald J. and Regina E. Planty. He earned a bachelor’s degree in government and French from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg. He graduated from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Pa., with a master’s degree in divinity and theology in 1993.

He was ordained a priest May 15, 1993, by Arlington Bishop John R. Keating at the Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Arlington. In 1998, he received a licentiate in canon law from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, followed by a doctorate in canon law in 2000.

Father Planty served as parochial vicar of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Arlington, 1993-95, and parochial vicar and director of religious education at the Cathedral of St. Thomas More, 1995-96.

From 1996 to 2000, he studied at the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy in Rome to prepare for the Diplomatic Service of the Holy See. At the same time he received a doctorate of canon law from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome. He served as deputy head of missions for the apostolic nunciature in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 2000-02.

Father Planty returned to the Arlington Diocese in 2003 when he was appointed parochial vicar and director of religious education of Holy Family Church in Dale City. He was appointed administrator in June 2005 and pastor in 2007. Father Planty was appointed chaplain of Christendom College in Front Royal in 2010. He is fluent in Spanish, French and Italian.